It’s Official: OnePlus Nord Launches July 21

OnePlus confirmed this morning that its new phone, OnePlus Nord, arrives on July 21 through an AR launch event.

The idea here is that OnePlus is allowing its fans to experience the OnePlus Nord through the safety of their own homes, rather than through a big in-person event. OnePlus will release a OnePlus Nord AR app that we’ll all be able to install to experience the new device or at least get to know it better.

On July 21 at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific), you will fire up the new app, follow a few on-screen instructions, and then dive into the “immersive AR experience.”

In some locations, there will be a physical AR invitation, and I’m guessing it’s the one we found yesterday on Amazon India that first outed the July 21 date. With that card in hand, you’ll go into a virtual hands-on mode that could be fun.

We still don’t have a price or ship date, but we can pencil in the day those in Europe and India can ready their wallets.

Google Play Link: OnePlus Nord AR App