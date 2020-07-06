In addition to Google pushing out the July Android update today, Samsung is doing the same for its unlocked Galaxy S20 units in the US. I woke up to the update on my regular Galaxy S20, but it looks like the whole line should see a similar build, including the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra.

The update arrives as builds G981U1UES1ATFB (S20), G986U1UES1ATFB (S20+), and G988U1UES1ATFB (S20 Ultra) and weighs in at around 220MB.

According to the changelog below, Samsung hasn’t revealed specific details about the update, only that it tried to add device stability improvements and bug fixes and may include new and/or enhanced features. We’ll use the update and get back to you if there is anything truly new. Otherwise, expect just July’s security patches.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System update>Download and install.