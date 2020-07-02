The new Verizon student discount we shared with you in June went live today! We don’t want you to miss this because it’s a pretty solid discount for college students that also includes freebies.

For college students of all levels (undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate), you can save $10/mo on single-line accounts or $25/mo on 2-line accounts. You need to get on one of Verizon’s unlimited plans, which start for as little as $70/mo and top out at $90/mo. For details on which of those is the best deal, we have a full write-up here.

In addition to the discount, students will get a year of Disney+ for free. After that year, the price jumps to $6.99/mo, but you can cancel then if you want. Want free music too? If you sign-up for a Play More or Get More unlimited plan, Verizon will toss in free Apple Music too.

To get started on verifying that you are indeed a student, hit up that link and then search for the “Get your discount in 3 easy steps” section.

Sign-up for Verizon Student Discount