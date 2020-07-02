Verizon is shipping out updates to various devices this week. The majority are just security patches, but owners of the Moto Z4 should expect quite a bit more.

The LG G8 and V50 are receiving the June security patch, while the Galaxy S10 5G is getting the June patch and performance improvements. For the Moto Z4, it’s receiving Bluetooth fixes, UI improvements, Call Filter app fixes, plus more.

Here are the build numbers you should see following the update.

Software Build Numbers

LG G8 – G820UM20e

LG V50 – V450VM20d

Galaxy S10 5G – G977UVRU4CTEA

Moto Z4 – QDF30.130-42-5

