Because everyone else in the streaming TV game is increasing prices at the moment, Sling TV is using this time as an opportunity to sell customers on no price hikes for the next year. While we won’t know how things will look 12 months from now, we do love a good guarantee.

This Sling TV news seems purposely timed after both YouTube TV and fuboTV announced this week that they are raising prices as they add new channels (and remove some). And let’s not forget that we aren’t that far removed from Sling raising prices either.

The deal here is that all new and existing customers who subscribe to Sling TV services by August 1, 2020, get to keep the price they signed up for until August 1, 2021. It doesn’t matter which plan you have (Orange or Blue), you get can pay as little as $30/mo for the next year.

Again, we don’t know if Sling is preparing for price hikes next August or not, but they are dressing this news up by saying this move is about “doing the right thing for Americans during these unprecedented times.” Good on them.

If you’d like to sign-up after giving YouTube TV the boot, Sling TV is offering a free 14-day free trial.

// Sling