FuboTV Also Raises Prices as It Adds ESPN, Cuts Turner Networks

fuboTV, one of remaining streaming TV services with a focus on sports (soccer specifically), announced this week that it will increase prices as it adds ESPN networks and removes those from Turner. It’s the latest price increase for a streaming industry that is looking less and less appealing to those who cut the cord years ago as a way to stick it to big cable and save a bit of money.

In emails sent to customers and a FAQ posted to its support, fuboTV has announced a $5 price increase for fubo Standard, Family Bundle, and Ultra Bundle plans. The base plan will now start at $59.99, Family Bundle at $64.99, and Ultra at $84.99.

As a related bit of news, fuboTV also revealed its plans for ESPN, the bundle of channels it has forever lacked. The line-up there includes a number of ESPN channels, ABC, Disney and Disney Junior, FX, Freeform, and more. You can view the full line-up at this support page. The ESPN and ABC networks will go live on fuboTV in August.

Unfortunately, as ESPN is added, fuboTV is making a cut that involves all of the Turner networks. Channels like TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and TruTV are all gone as of today, July 1.

Streaming TV, man, you were cool for a while there.

