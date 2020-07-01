OnePlus is hosting deals on its site right now, ranging from savings on its Bullets Wireless Z earphones to free earphones with the purchase of particular devices.

For specifics, you can look below for links and all that jazz, but I can break it down for you. First thing to note, these deals are good for today only. Got it? Ok.

OnePlus is offering free Bullets Wireless Z earbuds with the purchase of a OnePlus 8 Pro in 12GB, a free case and USB-C buds with the purchase of a OnePlus 8 12GB model, a free case with the purchase of a OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB, as well as offering $20 off the purchase of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which brings them down to just $30.

All the links you’ll need are below.

OnePlus Links