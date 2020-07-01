Spotify introduced a new account type for couples this morning and they’re calling it Duo. If you and another Spotify Premium user are living at the same address (living together is required), you can now get a joint account for yourselves and pay just $12.99/month for two Premium accounts.

Here’s the breakdown for you.

What Duo comes With

Two separate Premium accounts with all the Premium perks

Duo means no more disruptions when listening to music

Duo Combines all the benefits of Premium like ad-free music, unlimited skips and offline listening across two accounts

It Comes along with Duo Mix, the shared playlist that combines your tastes in music

If this sounds like perfect thing for you and your partner, let’s sign you up.

How to Sign Up for Duo

Existing Premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo by visiting their “Account” page on Spotify.com and simply changing their subscription. If you upgrade to Premium Duo, you’ll keep your existing Premium account, along with saved music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations.

We’re not seeing anything about joining two existing Premium accounts, which could be an issue. Personally, I’m not about to delete all the playlist work I’ve done. It’s possible your partner could be the same way. Maybe you can flip a coin to see whose Spotify account gets deleted? It seems odd that Spotify wouldn’t include that ability.

Does this sound like a decent deal for your household? Follow the link below to get started.

Spotify Sign-Up

// Spotify