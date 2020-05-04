May 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

On Star Wars Day, why not have an update for your Google Pixel phone? That’s happening, as the May Android security patch is now available from the Pixel 2 on up through the Pixel 4. We have both OTA and factory image files available and you can get updated right away.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ2A.200501.001.A3, May 2020, QQ2A.200501.001.B2), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B3).

For build notes, we have the following:

QQ2A.200501.001.A3 builds are for specifically “TW” or Taiwan carriers

QQ2A.200501.001.B2 and QQ2A.200501.001.B3 builds are for all other carriers

UPDATE: Google has not yet posted if there are any functional patches included in this update for Pixel phones.

Google has been pretty hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to making the update available quickly to your phone. The “check for updates” button is supposed to work, but you never know when it will from one month to the next. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post should as more info arrives.

