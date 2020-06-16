We are all sick of doing video calls and chats after being mostly stuck at home the past few months, but since so many of us continue to do our part and social distance, our time in front of a webcam won’t end any time soon. Google has really been pushing Google Meet as a solution for everyone to tryout, including just this morning by building it into Gmail on Android. Not everyone wants Meet, though, so Google is continuing to improve on Duo as well.

Today, Google Duo is getting group calling support on the web for up to 32 people. You’ll need the latest version of Chrome and the rollout of the feature to hit your account before you can dive in. I’d imagine you will get it pretty quickly with video chats being of such importance at the moment.

To fire up a group call, you’ll hit the link below, let your contacts load, then look for the “Create group link” button on the left side. Clicking that will give you a link to share with friends, a button to add people, and a way to start the call. It doesn’t get much more simple than that.

To get started, head over to duo.google.com.