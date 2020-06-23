NBCUniversal announced this week that its Peacock streaming service is coming to the Google ecosystem on July 15, which obviously includes Android, but also means you’ll be streaming your favorite NBC shows to an Android TV device as well as Chromecast on that date.

In its announcement, Peacock’s Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of Business Development and Partnerships says, “Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July. We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

That’s correct — ad-supported Peacock Premium will be complimentary to Android and Android TV users until this upcoming October. Following October 15, you’ll be charged $4.99/month for the service. Users can choose to upgrade to the ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.

Those on Xfinity can already enjoy Peacock by signing up here. For the rest of us, July 15 is right around the corner.

// NBCUniversal