In one of the shortest deals I’ve seen in some time, Samsung is hosting a flash sale that could save you up to $500 off a Galaxy S20 phone and give you $50 to spend on accessories. The deal is only good for the next few hours.

The deal, which is one of the trade-in deals Samsung constantly runs (and that we love), gets you an instant $500 off a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra+. If you have any Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phone, as well as various iPhones, you’ll get the full $500. But phones like the S10e, S9, Note 9, Pixel 4, or iPhone 8 will still get you $400 off today.

How does the instant discount work with a trade-in? It’s pretty simple. You tell Samsung which phone you have to trade-in and they give you the value today, so you could pay as little as $499 for a Galaxy S20. Once you receive your new S20, they’ll give you instructions for sending in your trade to verify it’s worth $500 or $400. Assuming you didn’t lie, Samsung will verify and you’ll be good.

To get the extra $50 to put towards accessories, you will need to buy the Galaxy S20+ today. That accessory portion of this promo is not available one the regular S20 or S20 Ultra.

