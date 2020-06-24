Google Play is hosting a big time sale on a ton of popular game titles right now. If you’re like me, you’re always looking for the next best game to waste time in the bathroom on, so let’s have a look, shall we?
The highlights of the sale, at least to my eyes, include This War of Mine for $5, 911 Operator for $1, what appears to be all of the Goat Simulator titles for $1.99, Pocket Rogues for $1, and a ton more. There’s some really good titles, so be sure to check this out.
Find links and pricing for a few of the larger titles below.
Google Play Links
- This War of Mine ($5)
- 911 Operator ($1)
- The House of Da Vinci ($3)
- Tiny Islands ($1)
- Dungeon Corporation (Free)
- Goat Simulator ($2)
- Goat Simulator Payday ($2)
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space ($2)
- Goat Simulator GoatZ ($2)
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator ($2)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate ($1)
- Baldur’s Gate II ($5)
- Age of Civilizations II Europe ($2.69)
Check out the full list here.
