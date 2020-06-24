Google Play is hosting a big time sale on a ton of popular game titles right now. If you’re like me, you’re always looking for the next best game to waste time in the bathroom on, so let’s have a look, shall we?

The highlights of the sale, at least to my eyes, include This War of Mine for $5, 911 Operator for $1, what appears to be all of the Goat Simulator titles for $1.99, Pocket Rogues for $1, and a ton more. There’s some really good titles, so be sure to check this out.

Find links and pricing for a few of the larger titles below.

Google Play Links

Check out the full list here.