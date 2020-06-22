TCL 10 Pro owners are catching a software update this week, labeled as version v2.0.4D.H.D.

Inside, there’s some good improvements, all of which are listed below. The big stuff includes improved camera performance, improved touch panel performance, enhanced system stability, as well as the May security patch.

What’s New

Improved camera performance

TCL watermark no longer turned on by default

Improved touch panel performance and user experience

Enhanced system stability

Android Security Maintenance Releases updated to May 2020

TCL 10 Pro owners, check for the update! TCL, keep up the updates!