Starting today and ending June 28, you can pick up an unlocked TCL 10 Pro from both Amazon and Best Buy for the price of just $380, down $70 from its usual price of $450. If you’re in the market for an inexpensive phone, at $380, you’d be crazy not to at least give the TCL 10 Pro a shot.

The phone features some fun specs for this price point. It has a 6.47″ FHD+ display (2340 x 1080), Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, in-display fingerprint reader, four rear cameras (64MP + 16MP super wide + 5MP macro + 2MP low-light), 24MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10.

It also just received an update, so we can confirm TCL is supporting this phone’s software. That’s a good thing.

If $380 sounds like a solid deal to you, follow either of the links below.