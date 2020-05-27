Google is sending out reminders this morning, alerting folks that time is running out if they want to score a Pixel 3a for the crazy-low starting price of just $279. That’s $120 off its usual price of $399.

The following deals have been live for the past week, but obviously, they won’t last forever. It’s a safe bet that Google and other retailers are purely making way for the new Pixel 4a, so if you’re big into saving money, but still getting a phone that is guaranteed a few more software upgrades in the future, the Pixel 3a lineup is a good buy.

On Google Store, you can get the 3a for $279. On Best Buy, you can get the 3a XL for $320, which is $160 off its typical $480 price. If you activate the device today via Best Buy, you’ll save an additional $50, bringing the phone down to $270.

If you’ve been on the fence, this should be very tempting.