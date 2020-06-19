Verizon Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Grab New Updates

A weekend is upon and Verizon has updates ready for some of its top phones. The Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and OnePlus 8 that it sells are all grabbing new software.

From the changelogs that Verizon shared, it’s looking like all updates are minor and mostly just contain security patches. The Galaxy S20+ and Ultra pages mention both May and June patches as well as system and performance improvements/enhancements. The OnePlus 8 page talks about performance enhancements in addition to improved security.

The new builds for each are as follows:

Galaxy S20+: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATEC

Galaxy S20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATEC

OnePlus 8: IN2019_15_200521

To download, head into your system Settings area and look for the “System updates” section.

