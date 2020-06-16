Treat your papa or yourself to some Google goodness this Father’s Day, with the company marking some of its most popular products down a bit.

With the sale taking place, you can snag a Nest Mini for $29, Home Max for $249, Hub Max for $199, as well as a Nest Hub for $79. Just be sure to use the associated code we have below for that Nest Hub price.

As for Stadia Premiere Edition, this move is totally unrelated to Father’s Day, but Google has downed the price of it to $99. It’s just a coincidence that it’s around Father’s Day. The $99 package includes a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra, with no Pro account included, hence the price drop. Stadia Pro is free to sign up for right here.

Follow the links for the deals.

Google Store Links