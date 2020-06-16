Google announced this morning that it’s bringing direct integration for Google Meet in Gmail for Android and iOS. This is in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect many in our country, with plenty of folks still working from home.

With this, when a Gmail user receives a link to a Meet call inside of an email, they’ll be able to directly access the call from within Gmail. You can see this in action via the GIF image below.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, you’ll notice a new Meet tab in your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled inside of Google Calendar, allowing you to easily join them with a single tap. “In the Meet tab, tap on ‘New meeting’ to start a meeting instantly, get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar,” Google detailed in its announcement. “If you tap on ‘Join with a code,’ you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.”

Of course, if Meet isn’t your thing, access Gmail’s settings menu from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet. It’s that simple.

// Google