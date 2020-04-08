Samsung announced five new smartphones this morning, all of which are part of its Galaxy A lineup. The Galaxy A lineup are more affordable than the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices we typically cover, but Samsung is doing something rather special with two of these devices in particular. It is 2020 after all, so what else would you expect?

As the company states, each new Galaxy A device focuses on what’s most important to your average consumer, which is four main areas: Battery, Camera, Storage, and display. Even the least expensive of the bunch, the Galaxy A01 that is priced at just $109, features a 5.7″ Infinity-V display, dual rear camera system, 3,000mAh battery, plus a 16GB storage and 2GB RAM combo. Above that you have the Galaxy A11, with a 6.4″ Infinity-O display, triple camera system, 4,000mAh battery, and 32GB storage. That phone is priced at just $179.

If you need more, there’s the Galaxy A21. It features a quad camera system on the backside, 6.5″ Infinity-O display, 4,000mAh battery, 32GB storage + 3GB RAM, as well as 15W Fast Charge, priced at $249. Lastly in the 4G LTE department, there’s the specced out Galaxy A51, the sequel to the Galaxy A50. It offers a quad camera system, 6.5″ Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display, 4,000mAh battery, 128GB storage + 4GB RAM, and is priced at only $399.

Where things get interesting, and maybe Google should be a little worried for its upcoming Pixel 4a lineup, is the 5G-equipped Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. For the A51 5G, it has a few spec bumps, including a 64MP rear camera, 4,500mAh battery, and 6GB RAM. For all of that, the price is $499. Should you need even more, still without completely busting the bank, there’s the A71 5G. It has the quad camera with 64MP shooter, 6.7″ Infinity-O display, 4,500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, as well as 25W Fast Charge. For that, the price is listed at $599.

If you want to get into 5G, that’s not bad at all.

Availability

This new lineup will launch on Samsung’s website, starting April 9 with the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy A51. Later this year (in the summer), and with select carrier availability, you’ll find the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G. Once those are available, we’ll update you.