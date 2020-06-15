After hosting individual sales for both the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra last week, Amazon is running a sale this week that slashes $200 off all models. With that discount added, we’re looking at a starting price of $799 for the regular Galaxy S20. That’s such a great price for a phone this good.

I don’t think I need to sell you on these phones at this point, as we’ve reviewed them and are big fans. Their prices were always crazy high, so a deal like this you love to see.

For starting prices you have:

Galaxy S20: $799 (128GB)

Galaxy S20+: $999 (128GB)

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,199 (128GB)

All of these are unlocked and work on all major US carriers.

Shop Galaxy S20 at Amazon