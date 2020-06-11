If you were wondering what’s currently the best deal in smartphones right now, I’d argue that it’s the OnePlus 6T at just $299. The phone isn’t currently purchasable from OnePlus directly, but if it was, it’d be around $350, so getting it for an additional $50 off from B&H Photo ain’t bad at all.

Read: OnePlus 6T Review

Now, while this phone is aging, it’s still getting supported well by OnePlus at least for a little while longer, plus the specs are still perfectly fine for a phone that costs $299. It features a 6.4″ AMOLED display with baby teardrop notch, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3,700mAh battery, dual rear cameras (20MP + 16MP), plus an in-display fingerprint reader.

There you have it. One of the best deals for a smartphone. Follow the link below to snag one for yourself.

For giggles, here are some OnePlus 6T camera samples I snapped in Hawaii. It’s a fine camera.