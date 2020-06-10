The original Samsung Galaxy Buds are the focus of an Amazon “Deal of the Day” today that drops their price to an almost-unbeatable $89.99. Originally priced at $130, you can’t top a solid $40 discount on a pair of true wireless buds that are this good.

Do I need to sell you on these still, knowing that Samsung has already released an upgraded Galaxy Buds+? OK. For one, these would be the wireless earbuds I use daily if it weren’t for Google’s new Pixel Buds. They sound quite lovely for wireless buds, have long 6-hour battery life, and create should fit almost everyone, thanks to multiple tip sizes. I love the Galaxy Buds (I actually own two pairs), I’m only using the Pixel Buds now because they fit slightly better in my ears.

But at $90, you should probably buy these, assuming you need a true wireless earbud upgrade in your life.

