Razer has a new gaming controller for Android phones this week, up for order on its own website and Amazon.

Priced at $79.99, the Kishi offers clickable analog thumbsticks, 8-way D-pad, analog triggers, and bumpers which will allow for playing not just mobile games, but AAA titles, too.

The controller is connected via USB-C, with Razer claiming that will virtually eliminate input lag while playing. When not playing, Kishi offers a collapsable design that you can see below.

If you intend on gaming for a long time, such as when you’re on a flight, you can utilize the controller’s pass-through charging. That same port will likely double as an audio port, as there is no dedicated 3.5mm jack.

If you want one, follow the links below. Do note that Amazon’s price is $10 higher at $89. We’re not sure if this is an error, as it’s $79 on Razer’s store. Buyer, ensure you double check the price when buying.

Purchase Links: Razer | Amazon