Pixel Buds In-Stock at These Retailers, But Hurry (Updated)

From day 1 of availability, the new Google Pixel Buds have been tough to find after selling out almost immediately. We have tried to monitor levels of stock at various retailers, but most have struggled to maintain quick shipping times. Thankfully, at the moment, there tend to be a couple that will get you these excellent new Buds within a couple of days.

I’d imagine that manufacturing of the Buds has been tough during this global pandemic, thus the reason for only the Clearly White model launching with other colors “months” away. So when a retailer gets a shipment, it’s no surprise that they sellout right away and we then wait weeks for a re-stock.

READ: Our Pixel Buds review

For now, the big retailers that carry the Pixel Buds are the Google Store, Verizon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Below, we’ve got direct links to each to help us all quickly see which has them today and will ship right away.

Do we recommend spending $179 on these pair of true wireless buds from Google? That’s certainly a high price for any earbuds, but after using them for a few weeks, I’m still sticking with them. I love the new Pixel Buds.

UPDATE 6/8 : Verizon and Walmart both have stock!

Shop Pixel Buds: