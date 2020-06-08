All Galaxy Watch Active 2 Models are $50 Off

The best Android smartwatch you can currently buy is discounted all over the place today. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in all sizes and special models is $50 off with starting prices of $229.

I’d imagine Samsung and its retail partners need to clear out some inventory before the new Galaxy Watch shows up and these $50 discounts could help. I would argue that this watch is worth it at full price, so seeing a $50 price cut means it’s time to pull out the plastic.

This Watch Active 2, for those curious, has an excellent display, really great battery life, lovely performance, and a size and fit that should work on anyone’s wrist. This really is the smartwatch I go to when in need of a wrist computer. It absolutely stomps on the current crop of Wear OS watches.

You’ll find $50 discounts on both 40mm and 44mm models, the Under Armour and Golf Editions, and the LTE models.

Shop Galaxy Watch Active 2: