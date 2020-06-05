Google Play Music to YouTube Music Transfers Going Live for Many

After just shy of a month of waiting, Google may have just opened up Google Play Music transfers to YouTube Music for a bunch of people. Both Tim and I were given the green light this morning, as were a handful of our readers who we pinged. If you haven’t yet, it’s going to be worth checking today.

I’ve been regularly refreshing the transfer portal since the day it went live and wasn’t able to make the move until this morning when the transfer screen changed over to saying it was time to transfer. With the click of a single button at the bottom of the screen, everything started moving over and finished in 15 minutes or so.

Now, you are supposed to be able to make the transfer from within the YouTube Music app, but I’ve had two people tell me already that when they checked there, they weren’t given the prompt. After then trying the web portal, they were able to start the transfer.

To start your transfer or check to see if your account is ready, head over to music.youtube.com/transfer.