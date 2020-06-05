Warner Bros. has made Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, free for the month of June. The movie follows Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard Law School graduate, who turns down many positions to go to Alabama in order to defend those who have been wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. Based on a true story, it’s a good title to add to your collection. The movie being free on all platforms is just a bonus.

The studio behind the film released the following statement.

If you’d like to add this movie to your Google account, follow the link below.