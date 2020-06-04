The Moto 360 (3rd-Gen) smartwatch is on sale via Amazon right now, priced at $269, down from its usual price of $299.

This Wear OS-powered device, while featuring the Motorola branding, isn’t made directly by Motorola or Lenovo. With all of the branding and names licensed by eBuyNow eCommerce, the new Moto 360 (3rd-Gen) features a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1.2″ circular AMOLED always-on display, 355mAh battery with fast charging, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, heart rate monitor, and 3ATM water resistance.

The watch initially launched for $349, so having it down to $269 ain’t bad at all. We’ve only played with one briefly, so can’t share too much of an experience, but reviews are overall positive.

If you’d like a new Wear OS toy to play with, have at it!