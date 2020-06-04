For a limited time, Google is handing out free copies of DOOM and DOOM II to select owners of Chromebooks. Wicked!

These are the Android version of the games, available to play on Chrome OS devices. Priced usually at $5 a pop on Google Play, free seems like a pretty good price to me. Other promos are available for Fallout: Shelter and The Elder Scrolls: Legends, too.

I don’t have a Chromebook to test, but if you own one, follow the link below to see if you’re eligible to claim the games.

// Android Police