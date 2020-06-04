Signal App Gets New Face Blur Tool

Signal, a popular messaging app with end-to-end encryption, released a new face blur tool this week for both Android and iOS users.

In their words, “2020 is a pretty good year to cover your face.” We can’t help but agree with them, especially with the latest happenings taking place. To use the tool before you share an image, in the edit menu for your photos, you can tap on a new icon that looks like a checkered circle. From here you can get to blurring like a pro.

To start, the app will actually blur faces it sees automatically, but if it doesn’t catch them all, as the app uses onboard system libraries to perform this task, you can also manually blur things.

Stay safe out there, everyone.

// Signal