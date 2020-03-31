The Bags That All Tech Bros Use are Super Discounted Right Now

Peak Design is having a sitewide sale right now on its popular tech bags and accessories that you might want to browse through if you are a camera guy, frequent commuter when we aren’t all quarantined, or just like nicely built, functionality smart bags.

At the moment, Peak Design has 20-40% off “almost everything,” including their newest Everyday Backpack and Messenger. The big deals are on their V1 product line, though, like the original Everyday Backpack, Everyday Messenger, Tote, and Sling products.

I point this sale out today because these are the bags you’ll see on a majority of tech bros should you visit a conference or press event where there may gather. And there’s a reason for that: the bags are great. I’m one of those tech bros! I have used an Everyday Messenger in tan (pictured above) for a couple of years now and love it. As someone who used to change bags once or twice a year because most bags suck, this is the one I’ve stuck with and don’t see myself changing from.

Peak Design bags were some of those original thoughtfully designed crowdfunded bags, where every little pocket or zipper or access was precisely placed to fit all of your cameras, lenses, gadgets, computers, cables, chargers, etc. They won people over because of their quality and usefulness with your daily carry.

Again, the big sale is on their V1 bag line, where you’ll find 40% off, but the whole store has at least some level of discount. Here are some to take a look at: