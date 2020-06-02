The Sony phone no one can stop talking about is now up for pre-order, with the Xperia 1 II priced at $1,199 on Amazon and B&H Photo.

The Xperia 1 II is actually a pretty damn intriguing device, featuring a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display, Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (with 1TB SD support), 4000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), “true” front stereo speakers, Android 10, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a triple rear camera system.

The rear camera system consists of three 12MP shooters with focal lengths of 16mm (f/2.2), 24mm (f/1.7), and 70mm (f/2.4). In other words, you’ve got ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto. This camera setup takes from Sony’s Alpha range to bring in good autofocus (like Real-time Eye AF) and 20fps burst shooting. It’ll have full manual controls for the pro photogs out there, 2K 120fps video HDR recording, and 4K up to 60fps (with 24/25/30fps options too).

What needs to be noted is the display will have a 90Hz-like experience, but it’s not technically a 90Hz panel. Instead, it uses anti motion blur tech that should make it appear your phone is running at 90Hz. Additionally, this phone does not appear to feature the bands required to access most 5G networks in the US. Comparing the listed 5G bands to our US carrier 5G table shows no compatibility. On its US page, Sony mentions 5G with an asterisk about select country availability. This is just a 4G LTE phone here, which is fine since it has all of the major bands.

If you’re interested in Sony’s latest, follow the links below. It will begin shipping on July 24, which is forever away.

Amazon | B&H Photo