Nest Aware Subscribers Getting Free Nest Hub, Nest Mini Devices

Fresh off Google gifting YouTube Premium subscribers a free Nest Mini, the company is now rewarding Nest Aware subscribers with either another Nest Mini or a Nest Hub, depending on the subscription.

A bunch of our readers just received an email offering them the freebie. Most, it seems, have been offered the free Nest Mini, likely because most people went with the regular Nest Aware plan for $6/mo that provides 30 days of event video history. However, one of our readers was offered a free Nest Hub and we confirmed that he does have Nest Aware Plus for $12/mo and 60 days of video history.

As a Nest Aware subscriber, I have not yet seen this email, so it’s hard to tell who is receiving this or in which order. If you are a Nest Aware subscriber, be on the lookout for an email like the one below, check your spam folder, etc.

NOTE: Those who were offered Nest Hub are currently having issues checking out with the device. Those who were offered a Nest Mini are having more success.

More freebies!

Cheers Joshua, Fred, Will P, and Damian!