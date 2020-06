Verizon is shipping out the Android 10 update to owners of the V40 ThinQ from LG this week, with the software version labeled as V405UA30a.

Besides all of the Android 10 goodness like Dark Mode and navigational gestures, the phone is also getting the April, 2020 security patch. These are all good things and probably some splendid news for current V40 owners.

Be on the lookout for that notification!

// Verizon

Cheers Slainte and Kevin!