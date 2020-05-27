Well that’s cool — Google is providing free Nest Mini units to select subscribers of YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Music. Technically, if you subscribe to one of those, you subscribe to them all, so if you have an account for one of them you might be eligible.

You can check your eligibility below, but from my own personal experience, I wasn’t eligible. It’s either because I use a Google Apps account or I’ve already redeemed a similar offer. Regardless, it was a no go for me. It might work for you, though!

Good luck.

Cheers everyone who sent this in!