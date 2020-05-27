Droid Life

Google Offering Free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium, Google Music Subscribers

Well that’s cool — Google is providing free Nest Mini units to select subscribers of YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Music. Technically, if you subscribe to one of those, you subscribe to them all, so if you have an account for one of them you might be eligible.

You can check your eligibility below, but from my own personal experience, I wasn’t eligible. It’s either because I use a Google Apps account or I’ve already redeemed a similar offer. Regardless, it was a no go for me. It might work for you, though!

Good luck.

Check Eligibility Here

Cheers everyone who sent this in!

