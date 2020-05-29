Google Postpones Android 11 Beta Launch Event

Google announced this evening that it is postponing the June 3 event that was scheduled to be the reveal of the first Android 11 Beta.

In a short Tweet, Google said that “now is not the time to celebrate,” likely referring to the mass protests taking place across the country. They did add that they will “be back with more on Android 11, soon.”

Once we know another date for a possible return of the Android 11 Beta Launch Show, we’ll be sure to let you know.