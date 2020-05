T-Mobile and Verizon are shipping out the May security patch to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ this week.

Once updated, the software version for the S9 is labeled as G960USQS7DTE1, while the S9+ is G965USQS7DTE1. Both the T-Mobile and Verizon version numbers are the same. Nothing else is listed in the changelog besides the May patch, but if you happen upon something, let us know!

Go grab that update, S9 owners.

// T-Mobile [2] | Verizon [2]