Google Maps Makes It Easier to Access, Share Location Plus Codes

Google launched Plus Codes back in 2015, something I wasn’t aware of. Plus Codes are digital addresses made from latitude and longitude coordinates, meaning every place in the world has its own unique code. This is ideal for those who are not in a location with a conventional address, which is a sizable portion of the planet.

This week, Google announced that using Google Maps, any Android user can quickly access and share their Plus Code. To access your location’s Plus Code, tap on the blue dot that indicates your current location in Google Maps, then you’ll see the Plus Code. From there you can share it to wherever, which others can plug directly into Google Maps or Google Search for locating you quickly.

Beyond using the blue dot, you can also find the Plus Code for a location by tapping and holding the map to drop a pin at a location you want a Plus Code for.

As Google explains, “Plus Codes are especially helpful for people in emergency and crisis response scenarios. If you’ve ever been in an emergency, you know that being able to share your location for help to easily find you is critical. With Plus Codes, not only can people share their location quickly even without an address, but they can now do so by simply opening up Google Maps and tapping on the blue dot to view, copy and share their Plus Code location.”

If you think this would be helpful to you, check it out.

// Google