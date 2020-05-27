HBO Max, the newest streaming service from the folks at AT&T, is here. If you really love the show Friends and want to part with $15 per month, get your card ready.

Actually, HBO Max is much more than Friends. In fact, HBO Max is all of HBO, plus a bunch of content from the Warner Bros. library and some original stuff. You’ll see shows and movies from New Line, DC movies, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and TMC.

Confused at what this is compared to your normal HBO or HBO Now subscription? Think of this as HBO+, because you get HBO plus a bunch of other content. Also, if you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider (except Comcast) or as a part of HBO Now, you get HBO Max. And because HBO Max offers even more content, you should probably take advantage of that.

AT&T subscriber? You may get HBO Max for free – check this post for more on that.

To get started as a new or existing customer, we’ve got links below. If you are at least curious about all of that content, there is a 7-day free trial available.

HBO Max Links: Free Trial | Google Play Link