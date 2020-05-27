Your Google Pixel Buds Have a New Update

Google’s lovely little wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds, have a new update available. The update, which jumps the software version from v225 to v295 is…well, we have no idea what it does.

The Pixel Buds update process is mostly a pain in the ass and is hard to figure out, all of which is amplified by the fact that an update is available with no changelog. I’d imagine that if there were sweet new features, Google would find a way to tell us, so this could be a bug fixer.

To get the process started you open the Pixel Buds app, tap on “More settings,” and then “Firmware update.” Make sure you have “Automatic updates” toggled on, or you may want to toggle it off and back on again. Then, you sort of just listen to your Buds for a while to let the update download in the background. At least, that’s what we assume is happening since this process all happens in the dark, without a status bar or any sort of confirmation that any thing is happening at any time.

After you’ve listened for a while and hope that an update is ready to install, you slap your Buds back in their case and then the update will install. Again, there is no way to tell that any of this is happening, so you may want to leave them in there for a while to complete the process.

Once on v295, enjoy the sweet sounds of bugs fixed.