Not that this will surprise you, but AT&T customers could see HBO Max added as a free service the minute it launches in May. Shortly after announcing the launch date for their new streaming service, AT&T told us which of their plans from wireless, video, and internet will get subscriptions without cost.

For wireless customers, if you are on AT&T Unlimited Elite, you get HBO Max for free as an included perk. If you are on Unlimited Extra, Unlimited Starter, or Mobile Share plans, you’ll get a 1 month free trial before being asked to pay. As a reminder, HBO Max will cost $14.99/mo when it arrives.

For AT&T TV and other video customers, HBO Max will be included for free in the following plans:

AT&T TV NOW Max

AT&T TV PREMIER (coming soon)

DIRECTV PREMIER

AT&T U-Verse U400 and U450

Additionally, new AT&T TV CHOICE, XTRA, or ULTIMATE plans will be eligible to receive HBO Max for free for 1 year. Other video packages we haven’t mentioned could see 3-month subscriptions at no cost.

For internet customers, the AT&T Internet 1000 includes HBO Max. Other internet plans can sign-up for a 1 month trial.

For those of you who are current AT&T subscribers and already subscribe to HBO, you’ll get HBO Max at no extra cost.

Sign-up for HBO Max

// AT&T