OnePlus and Epic Games announced this week that the OnePlus 8 lineup now supports Fortnite at 90 frames per second, the best refresh rate available for the game on a smartphone.

There doesn’t appear to be anything additional needed to run Fortnite at 90FPS, you just need a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro with the higher refresh rate enabled. Of course, other recent news is that Fortnite is now available on Google Play, which is totes awesome.

If you own a OnePlus 8 device and love Fortnite still, get on it.