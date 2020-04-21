Fortnite Arrives on Google Play!

Rejoice, Fortnite has arrived on Google Play!

This is pretty surprisingly, at least to us, since we thought Epic Games (the creators behind the title) had a bit of drama going with Google. Regardless, this means anyone with a supported device and Google Play access can download and enjoy Fortnite. The only real requirement I’m seeing in Android 7.1+, so that shouldn’t be much of a problem for most Android users.

Fortnite was and is still free to download and play, regardless of your platform. Drop in and let me know how it plays on your device.