With Memorial Day coming up, it’s time for deals. Nest is hosting a solid little sale right now on Amazon, netting buyers up to $60 off on a 2-pack of either Nest WiFi or Nest Cam Outdoor cameras.

If you don’t need 2-packs, single units are available, also at discounted pricing.

We reviewed Nest WiFi not too long ago and it’s what I’m still using in my home. I have had zero issues with it and I’m getting plenty of speed, which is also thanks to my gig-speed internet. The only issue most have with Nest WiFi is that it’s not exactly future proof, offering no WiFi 6. On the other hand, it does have Google Assistant and a built-in speaker. It’s a tradeoff, for sure.

Follow the links below if you want to update your home’s security or WiFi.

