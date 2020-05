T-Mobile LG V40 owners are receiving Android 10 this week, which is more great news for LG owners following Android 10 rolling out to the Verizon V50 device.

Following the update, V40 owners will be running software version V405TA30b, as well as be security patch level April, 2020. You’ll also get to enjoy things like Dark Mode and other great Android 10 goodies.

Go snag that update, V40 owners!

// T-Mobile (Not Updated Yet)

Cheers Dan!