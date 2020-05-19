Verizon is pushing out security patch updates this week to the Galaxy S10 lineup, as well as Android 10 to the LG V50. Congrats, V50 owners!

For the three Galaxy S10 devices, you’ll now have the May patch. For V50 owners, you’ll have the April patch, but obviously Android 10 is the big change here. Android 10 includes a dedicated Night Mode for the UI, as well as the Android 10 gestures for UI navigation. Have fun with that!

New software build numbers

Galaxy S10 – QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTDC

– QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTDC Galaxy S10+ – QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTDC

– QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTDC Galaxy S10e – QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU3DTDC

– QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU3DTDC LG V50 – G450VM20c

Go grab those updates!

// Verizon [2] [3] [4]

Cheers Mike!