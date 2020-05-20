I shouldn’t have been surprised by this, because Sony’s flagship-level phones are always really expensive in the US, but even the price reveal of their newest top-tier phone has my jaw lowered. The Sony Xperia 1 II is now up for pre-order and it will cost you $1,198.

The listing that showed us this price as posted at B&H Photo, where the phone listing has been up for some time without a dollar amount. It’s there as of this morning and can be pre-ordered right away. We still don’t know when the phone will ship, but if you have $1,200 you’d like to part with for Sony’s new phone, you can do that today.

To be fair, the Sony Xperia 1 II is packed with a lot of the goods you want to see in a phone today. You have the large 6.5″ 4K OLED display with motion blur reduction that should present a 90Hz-like experience, Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, wireless charging, stereo speakers, headphone jack, IP65/68 rating, and a triple rear camera with three 12MP sensors.

It also technically has 5G, but the bands listed on Sony’s site do not show support for current US 5G networks. This appears to be a 4G LTE phone in the US.

You pulling that trigger?

B&H Photo Pre-order Link