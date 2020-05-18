Oh no, it appears that the Pixel 4a won’t come with squeezy sides, aka Active Edge. Womp womp.
This feature was first introduced with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. With it, users can squeeze the side of their devices, which would trigger Google Assistant. However, with rumor being that Google is to introduce a new way to access Assistant, that being some sort of new double tap gesture, I suppose we don’t need Active Edge.
Full transparency, can’t remember last time I ever used it, even when I was using a Pixel 4 XL. It’s not a bad feature, just not something I needed.
Does this sadden you?
Can confirm that Active Edge is not available on @julio_lusson's Pixel 4a.
Not a huge loss especially since Google is adding a new double tap gesture that doesn't require special hardware: https://t.co/kFiL8qmzxA https://t.co/IA6qqLJnG9
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 18, 2020
