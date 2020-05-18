Droid Life

Dang: No Squeezy Sides for Pixel 4a

Oh no, it appears that the Pixel 4a won’t come with squeezy sides, aka Active Edge. Womp womp.

This feature was first introduced with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. With it, users can squeeze the side of their devices, which would trigger Google Assistant. However, with rumor being that Google is to introduce a new way to access Assistant, that being some sort of new double tap gesture, I suppose we don’t need Active Edge.

Full transparency, can’t remember last time I ever used it, even when I was using a Pixel 4 XL. It’s not a bad feature, just not something I needed.

Does this sadden you?

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top