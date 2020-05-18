Xfinity Mobile is introducing new data plans this week, each offering free access to 5G connectivity regardless of how you opt to pay — either per GB or unlimited.

If you didn’t already know, Xfinity Mobile’s plans are relatively straightforward. You can opt for the unlimited route, which now comes with 5G access where available (you’ll obviously need a phone capable of connecting to 5G), or you can choose between plans for either 1GB, 3GB, and 10GB per month. Each of those tiers now comes with the 5G access.

It’s definitely worth mentioning that Xfinity Mobile is utilizing Verizon’s mmWave, meaning you’ll only find this 5G access in the same 34 markets that Verizon currently supports.

Unlike some carriers, Xfinity Mobile offers customers the ability to switch between tiers during the month, so as the user, you have all the power over the amount of data you need and how much you pay.

These changes have already taken place and are reflected on the company’s website, so give it a look if you’re interested.